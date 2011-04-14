Front Porch Digital, Nirvanix partner on cloud-based storage, asset management

Front Porch Digital announced at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas that it has partnered with enterprise-class cloud storage services provider Nirvanix to enable broadcasters, post houses and film studios to leverage content storage management (CSM) and digital asset management (DAM) from the enterprise cloud.

The two companies have integrated Front Porch Digital’s DIVASolutions software suite with the Nirvanix Cloud Storage Network to create an infinitely scalable cloud-based storage and archive access solution that streamlines multiplatform content distribution.

