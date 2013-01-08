Front Porch Digital Names Pougnet as CFO

LOUISVILLE, COLO. —Front Porch Digital has appointed Mark Pougnet as its new chief financial officer. Pougnet will oversee the company’s finance and business operations.



“Mark's experience with fast-growing international technology companies and his background in storage and SaaS applications make him a perfect fit for Front Porch Digital,” said Mike Knaisch, Front Porch Digital president and CEO.



Pougnet has 30 years of experience in the financial and technology industries, and he has held executive financial and operational positions at several companies. Most recently, he served as Tendril Networks’ chief financial officer and then as its chief delivery officer.



Front Porch Digital specializes in video archive, migration and online video publishing. With the introduction of the LYNX platform, these solutions are moving to the cloud, enabling greater access, better availability, lower costs and security.



