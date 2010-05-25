Front Porch Digital, Grass Valley Ink Technology Deal



Front Porch Digital has announced an agreement allowing Grass Valley to sell the company’s DivArchive content storage management (CSM) system in the Americas. The deal makes Grass Valley both a reseller and technology partner of Front Porch Digital.



“More than just looking for products, customers are looking for solutions,” said Dave Polyard, senior vice president of strategic sales at Front Porch Digital. “With this partnership, Grass Valley can offer customers not only its own outstanding products for news and production, but also system design and integration with the benefits of Front Porch Digital's world-leading CSM solution. At the same time, Grass Valley users who have not yet implemented a CSM system can now do so with total confidence in the two technologies' combined effectiveness.”



The two companies have enjoyed a long standing relationship for some time, with technology supplied by both working in a complementary fashion with installations at several local network affiliates and also at the MLB Network. The new agreement ensures that production and archiving technologies supplied by each entity will work seamlessly and effectively.



