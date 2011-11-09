Front Porch Digital Appoints Three to Key Positions



ANNECY, FRANCE: Front Porch Digital announced appointments in three key positions: Damien Bommart as product and marketing manager for the DIVASolutions Manage category; Fabien Donato as solution architect for the European, African, Middle Eastern region; and Ronald Khoo as solution architect for the Asia-Pacific region.



Bommart will assume all worldwide product management and marketing responsibilities for the DIVASolutions Manage category, and in the core DIVArchive product, from the Front Porch Digital international headquarters in Annecy. Bommart’s is an important position for Front Porch Digital as the company prepares to launch new versions of both DIVArchive and DIVAdirector and puts its recently announced cloud strategy into action. Bommart is especially well-suited to the new role after working with DIVArchive products in the field and designing customer solutions globally for more than six years at Front Porch Digital. He brings that wealth of knowledge to bear in his new role. Bommart will report to Phil Jackson, Front Porch Digital’s chief marketing officer.



Donato and Khoo will support sales targets and facilitate deal negotiations by providing full technical support to the sales manager in their respective regions. Among their many responsibilities will be work on all aspects of solution delivery, from technical architecture and documentation to costing and pricing. Donato and Khoo will report to Marc Wharmby, head of Front Porch Digital’s solution architect team.



Based in Annecy, Donato is fluent in French, Spanish, and English and has extensive experience in media asset management after more than five years at Dalet Digital Media Systems. He holds a master’s degree in general engineering and a post master degree with a speciality in computer science, networking, and telecommunications.



Khoo’s position is a new one at Front Porch Digital, intended to reinforce customer support in the Asia-Pacific region. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Khoo is fluent in Bahasa Malaysia, English, and several Chinese dialects, which helps communication efforts in these regions tremendously. After 20 years in the industry, he also has extensive hands-on experience in video and broadcast engineering. His most recent positions, both based in Asia, were in sales and sales engineering for VSYS and earlier for Ross Video. Khoo is a Malaysian native and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Southern Queensland in Australia.



