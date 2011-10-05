Front Porch Digital and Technicolor join forces to provide tape-to-file migration

Front Porch Digital has joined forces with Technicolor Media Services to offer the U.K.'s first mass tape-to-file migration service based on the Front Porch Digital SAMMA migration system. Technicolor has installed a SAMMA workflow comprising SAMMAprep and a three-stream SAMMArobot.

The partnership between the two companies means that British film studios, broadcasters, public institutions, sports organizations and other content owners can now benefit from high-quality digitization for their video content using the SAMMA workflow.

SAMMArobot automatically migrates archive-quality content from videotape to digital files in multiple formats while monitoring and quality-controlling the process. SAMMArobot's high throughput migration system provides up to 1000 hours per week of videotape content conversion, batch-processing between 48 and 80 videotapes (depending on format) and migrating up to seven tapes simultaneously, each with their own settings for error detection and multiple digital file outputs.