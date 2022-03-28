Frndly TV Inks Deal to Add Weigel Diginets
By George Winslow published
The Frndly TV live streaming platform is MeTV and four other channels from Weigel Broadcasting
DENVER—The live streaming platform Frndly TV has signed a deal with Weigel Broadcasting to add five of Weigel’s diginets to its lineup of streaming services.
The deal includes Weigel’s MeTV, H&I (Heroes & Icons), Decades, Start TV, and the new Story Television national network.
MeTV and the new Story Television network launched on Frndly TV on March 28 with the others to follow.
The five new networks will boost the Frndly TV channel lineup to more than 35 services, but the streamer said that the new content will not increase its current $6.99 a month subscription fee.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.