Frndly TV Inks Deal to Add Weigel Diginets

DENVER—The live streaming platform Frndly TV has signed a deal with Weigel Broadcasting to add five of Weigel’s diginets to its lineup of streaming services.

The deal includes Weigel’s MeTV, H&I (Heroes & Icons), Decades, Start TV, and the new Story Television national network.

MeTV and the new Story Television network launched on Frndly TV on March 28 with the others to follow.

The five new networks will boost the Frndly TV channel lineup to more than 35 services, but the streamer said that the new content will not increase its current $6.99 a month subscription fee.