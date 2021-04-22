Friend MTS, Akamai Broaden Partnership on Content Watermarking

PHILADELPHIA & BIRMINGHAM, U.K.—Content protection provider Friend MTS has expanded its partnership with content delivery network Akamai to offer content owners, broadcasters and operators a new smart server-side A/B variant watermarking solution based on the former’s ASiD OTT Edge-switched technology and the latter’s Access Revocation solution, Friend MTS announced.

The expanded partnership gives Akamai customers access to a new way to watermark premium content with accelerated watermark extraction. Combined with Akamai’s Access Revocation solution, the solution provides immediate remediation of live and VOD content streams if piracy is detected.

“With Akamai as our long-term valued partner, we continue our important work of developing and deploying content protection technologies at scale that serve to proactively prevent content theft as the media industry increasingly faces highly sophisticated real-world piracy threats,” said Friend MTS CEO Jonathan Friend.

“Now with ASiD 4th Generation, we’re delighted to integrate ASiD OTT Edge-switched with Akamai’s Watermark Token system to offer maximum protection with ASiD’s end-to-end functionality for all operator and service provider distribution workflows.”

ASiD 4th Generation, along with the new ASiD OTT Edge-switched proprietary technology, works to secure high-value content and revenue across all types of broadcast and OTT devices, clients and apps, the company said.

Friend MTS’ watermarking technologies remain fully compliant with the MovieLabs Specification for Enhanced Content Protection. They enable the industry to prevent content theft and other business-affecting activities, such as credential or account sharing by revoking access to compromised accounts.

“Our latest collaboration with Friend MTS brings an expanded content protection offering for our joint customers, giving them the ability to rapidly terminate delivery of content to devices that have been identified as sources of piracy,” said Akamai Director of Media Product Marketing Ian Munford.