French Professional Football League Taps Dalet Flex for Digital Highlights, Fan Engagement

PARIS—Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has selected Dalet Flex, the cloud-native media logistics platform, to prepare and deliver high-value league match highlights to fans via digital channels. LFP is the French governing body responsible for overseeing, organizing, and managing the top two football leagues in France, Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Ligue 2 BKT; and the 44 professional football clubs that contest the titles.

Part of LFP’s charter is to manage the 100-plus club match weekly highlight videos. LFP selected Dalet Flex to accelerate the time-consuming process, automating ingest, preparation and publishing of the match highlight videos to YouTube and Dailymotion. Dalet Flex’s comprehensive production tools enable LFP to take advantage of new content monetization opportunities such as offering freemium match highlight video from the LFP website, Dalet said.

“Given the workload of our team and the large amount of video we’re dealing with, we needed a solution that would transform our content management approach, said LFP CIO Olivier Imbert. "Dalet Flex automates the ingest and publishing process so our team can refocus their time on assessing fan consumption patterns and developing new content revenue opportunities. In just a few months, Dalet Flex has become a tool the entire team here at LFP has embraced.”

Beyond managing the large volume of video content, LFP must adhere to a tight publishing schedule. Matches take place from Friday night to Sunday night with live or near-live content aired by broadcast rights holders over the weekend. On Monday, the content rights revert back to the LFP who, in turn, use Dalet Flex to rapidly publish the match highlights. Dalet Flex simplifies content delivery by ensuring playlist information and metadata, including mapping from XML to asset metadata, is accurate and consistent. This streamlines the process of preparing and distributing content to LFP digital properties, ensuring fans can view match highlights on any device.