Fredrik Borg Joins Varnish Software As CEO

LOS ANGELES—Varnish Software has appointed Fredrik Borg as its new chief executive officer.

Borg joins Varnish Software after more than 15 years of experience in the telecom industry. At Nordic telecom infrastructure provider Global Connect, Borg led a key scaling of the business during which he led more than 550 professionals over four years. During that time, he helped the company triple its revenue and quadruple its earnings. Prior to that, he led operations for mobile networks, broadband and TV at multinational telecom firm Telenor.

Borg succeeds Lars Larsson, who led Varnish Software for more than 10 years and transformed the company from a project at Redpill Linpro.

“I am very excited to join Varnish Software and am deeply impressed with what Lars and the team have achieved so far,” said Borg. “Given the unique position that Varnish fills as a leader in caching and content delivery, I am convinced we will continue to grow the business profitably. More importantly, we will continue to focus on listening closely to our customers and evolving to meet their diverse needs.”

Borg will collaborate closely with Larsson, who will transition to a new role with Varnish Software focused on customer acquisition and strategic partnerships as well as playing a key role in new ventures expected next year, the company said.