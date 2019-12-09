Francisco Salguero Named FCC CIO

WASHINGTON—Francisco Salguero has been announced as the FCC’s new Chief Information Officer by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. Salguero will take over from acting CIO John Skudlarek.

Francisco Salguero

“I am delighted that Mr. Salguero has agreed to serve as our Chief Information Officer,” said Pai in the announcement. “The commission’s aggressive agenda requires an expert and agile information technology team. That team needs a leader with deep expertise in all aspects of IT development, deployment and information security.”

Salguero is joining the FCC after having spent the last 14 years at USDA, most recently as the deputy CIO. He began his career in the private sector for the technology and telecommunications industry. He also worked as a senior technical project manager at Science Applications International Corporation, working with state and local governments on law enforcement IT systems.

Pai also took a moment to thank the work of Skudlarek with the IT team during the transition.