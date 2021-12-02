Fox Weather’s Weekend Programming To Simulcast On Fox Business Network

NEW YORK—Fox News Media’s new AVOD streaming service Fox Weather will start simulcasting its live weekend programming on the Fox Business Network (FBN) on December 4.

The move to simulcast the Fox Weather streaming service marks the first time that the AVOD service has been made available to a linear network audience since the platform launched in October 2021, Fox Weather president Sharri Berg announced.

Every Saturday and Sunday beginning December 4, FBN viewers will be able to watch America’s Weather Weekend live from 6-8 AM/ET from Fox Weather’s Studio W in the heart of Manhattan.

The program will emphasize the intersection of weather and business, spotlighting the potential financial impact of major and emerging weather systems, Fox said.

Following the two-hour simulcast on FBN, America’s Weather Weekend will continue live on Fox Weather from 8 AM to 12 PM/ET every weekend.

Fox noted that the Fox Weather app had more than 1 million downloads in its first week and that it has continued to add additional distribution partners, including Tubi which launched on November 15th, the Fox Nation CTV app, integration on iPads, as well as forthcoming integration on Apple Watches.

Fox Weather is a free platform available at foxweather.com and through the Fox Weather app for iOS and Android, as well as internet-connected TVs via Fox, the Fox News app, and Tubi.