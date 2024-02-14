Fox Weather Expands Distribution To Hulu + Live TV and TCLtv+

NEW YORK—Fox Weather has announced expanded distribution of the free ad-supported streaming service to Hulu + Live TV and TCLtv+

“As the fastest growing weather service, we are excited to further expand our platform, bringing Hulu + Live TV and TCLtv+ audiences Fox Weather’s premium live weather news programming,” said Fox News Media president Sharri Berg in a statement announcing the expanded distribution.

Fox Weather launched on both services on Feb. 13.

On Hulu + Live TV, Fox Weather is available to 4.6 million subscribers through its core lineup, which includes over 95 channels across news, sports, and entertainment programming.

Fox Weather also launched on TCLtv+ and is available to viewers now. Viewers can find Fox Weather by going to the TCLtv+ app’s news and opinion category.

TCLtv+, which is available on all the TCL Connected TVs in the United States, is an online streaming service which provides over 300 FAST channels and thousands of blockbuster titles from world-leading content studios.

Since launching in October 2021, Fox Weather has expanded its reach to platforms including Verizon Fios, Samsung TV Plus, DISH Network, Sling Freestream, Cox Communications, The Roku Channel, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Fire TV Channels, Optimum, Spectrum, LG Channels, DIRECTV STREAM, Xumo Play, WOW!, Vizio Watchfree+, TuneIn, Plex, Audacy and Astound Broadband. The service continues to be available through Fox Television Station Diginets in top markets including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, among others.