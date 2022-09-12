Fox TV Stations Taps Comscore for Advanced Audience Currency

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced that the Fox Television Stations (FTS) will use Comscore’s data to support transactions on advanced audiences across the footprint of the owned and operated station group.

“Over the last six years, the number of reportable Comscore households across Fox Television Station’s markets have grown by 84% to 13.6 MM [million] homes,” said Tom Fleming, senior vice president of station sales at Fox Television Stations. “By partnering with Comscore for local TV measurement, FTS can now use significantly larger data sets and even more precision to ensure that linear advertisers are strategically paired with their consumers.”

Comscore competes with Nielsen in measuring viewing and in recent years has been picking up clients among local broadcasters.

Comscore local TV solution combines real-world TV viewership information with advanced household-level consumer and demographic behavior data, allowing buyers and sellers to access relevant metrics and transact with confidence, Comscore said.

“Because local television audiences have more choices than ever, measurement must evolve to include larger data sets,“ said Chad Roscher, vice president, research, Fox Television Stations. “As such, Fox Television Stations is excited to partner with Comscore for local TV measurement, which incorporates millions of data points from key video providers.”

“Comscore has a long history of innovating the way media is bought and sold, and we are proud to partner with FTS to bring increased value to their expansive footprint,” said Carol Hinnant, chief revenue officer, Comscore. “FTS is getting ahead of the pack to ensure their advertisers have access to the most advanced offerings that local TV can provide.”