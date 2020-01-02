Fox Strikes Carriage Deal With NCTC

Deal prevents the loss Fox stations, Fox News and FS1 for NCTC customers in the new year.

LOS ANGELES—There was no blackout of Fox-owned broadcast stations and networks for National Cable Television Cooperative members and subscribers when the clock struck midnight on 2019, as the two sides reached a new carriage agreement.

Fox shared the news on its site www.keepfoxnewsandsports.com, which features the following statement:

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the NCTC that avoids any disruption to our viewers. All of the NCTC’s members will continue to carry our portfolio of leading sports, entertainment and news programming for years to come.”

The Fox programming referred to in that statement includes Fox-owned broadcast stations, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

The NCTC represents more than 700 small and rural cable operators that cover around 3 million subscribers.

Fears of a blackout were raised by NCTC as it claimed that Fox was seeking a rate increase 10x its current rate. The financial terms for the agreement have not been disclosed.