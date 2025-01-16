Fox Sports To Stream Super Bowl on Tubi, a First

NEW YORK—Fox Sports said will be streaming the Feb. 9 Super Bowl for the first time via free streaming service Tubi, as well as providing coverage of the big game in New Orleans on Fox, Fox Deportes, NBCUniversal’s Telemundo and across NFL digital properties

Tubi will offer a 4K feed of the coverage.

The news that Tubi will be streaming the NFL’s title game comes as Fox Corp’s free ad-supported streaming streaming service has been reporting significant audience growth. Recently, Tubi released new data showing it surpassed 97 million monthly active users and streamed more than 10 billion hours of content in 2024.

Fox Sports also reported a variety of details surrounding what it is calling its special coverage “takeover” of the Super Bowl.

On Friday, Feb. 7, in addition to Fox Sports’ regularly scheduled daily studio programming on FS1, the network will showcase a special live presentation on the Fox broadcast network spotlighting FS1’s roster of shows and personalities. The lineup begins at noon ET with “First Things First”, followed by “The Facility” at 1 p.m. and “Speak” at 2 p.m.. At 3 p.m., “Breakfast Ball” takes center stage before handing off to “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” at 4 p.m..

On Tubi featured content is set to include Fox’s “Super Bowl LIX Pregame Show,” the game itself and a first-of-its-kind live preshow titled the “Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX.”

Fox also reported that fans can get ready for the game by tuning into the NFL Channel on Tubi to catch “Countdown to the Super Bowl” starting Jan. 28, with historical Super Bowls, iconic halftime shows, best of NFL Honors, league analysis and more.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Complete details surrounding Fox Sports’ programming for the big game will be announced at a later date, Fox Sports said.