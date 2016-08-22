Fox Sports to Broadcast Bundesliga Opener in VR

LAGUNA BEACH, CALIF.—Fox Sports and NextVR are heading to the pitch, as the two have announced they will team on a live virtual reality broadcast of the opening match of the 2016/2017 Bundesliga season. The match will be played by Bayern München and Werder Bremen in Munich on Aug. 26.

Seven cameras will be placed throughout the stadium and field for the VR production, as well as audio commentary from Fox Sports soccer commentator Mark Rogondino and Bundesliga player Heath Pearce. Viewers can watch the VR broadcast for free in the Fox Sports portal of the NextVR platform that is compatible with Gear VR headsets.

Fox Sports and NextVR have previously collaborated on VR productions for other past sporting events, including the Daytona 500, a Premier Boxing Champions title fight, the Big East college basketball tournament, and the U.S. Open golf championship.

The match will be available internationally in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, Asia and select European countries, with a scheduled kick-off of 8:30 p.m. UCT.