Fox Sports Leads $300 Million Funding of DraftKings

BOSTON – It’s no fantasy; DraftKings, a daily fantasy sports website that launched in 2012, has secured a $300 million Series D round of funding by a group of organizations, led by Fox Sports. Sports leagues Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, and Major league soccer, along with The Madison Square Garden Co., The Dodger Ownership Group and Legends, and other existing investors also participated in the round.

DraftKings plans to use the additional funds to continue to expand its web and mobile products, launch internationally, and explore new opportunities for vertical expansion.

“We’ll work with DraftKings to develop ideas and create content to drive deeper engagement with sports fans across multiple platforms, including our national, local, and digital properties,”” said Eric Shanks, president and chief operating officer of Fox Sports.

DraftKings also recently announced a multi-year partnership with ESPN, where DraftKings will serve as the official daily fantasy partner of the media network across broadcast and digital platforms.