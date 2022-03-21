Fox News Media Expands Distribution Of Streaming Services on DirecTV Platforms
By George Winslow published
DirecTV is adding Fox Nation, while DirecTV Stream will launch both Fox Nation and Fox Weather
NEW YORK & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—Fox News Media has announced that it is expanding distribution of its streaming services across DirecTV platforms.
As part of the agreement, Fox Nation has already been added to DirecTV as a premium add-on for $5.99 a month and will be added to DirecTV Stream this summer.
In addition, Fox Weather, the free ad-supported streaming television weather service, will launch DirecTV Stream on March 29th.
“We want to empower our customers with more capabilities in how they choose to watch the content they care about most,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer DirecTV. “We’re pleased to expand our relationship with Fox News and add value for our subscribers by offering Fox Nation and Fox Weather.”
