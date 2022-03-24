Fox Corp. Unveils Atlas Ad Tech Platform

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES— Fox Corporation has unveiled Atlas, a new proprietary technology solution that uses artificial intelligence to identify contextual ad opportunities for digital marketers.

Developed by the Fox Ad Technology unit, the video intelligence platform enables enhanced contextual targeting and provides advertisers the ability to connect with the most relevant content in the right environment in real-time, achieving greater transparency and brand suitability in video advertising, the company said.

The Atlas platform consists of technologies that leverage AI, and on-screen visual detection to extract data that can be used to build advanced contextual segments that target specific concepts and entities at any point in time during a piece of video content. By using this advanced level data to determine a video’s relevance, Atlas provides Fox with the ability to deliver an advertiser’s message adjacent to contextually relevant content.

“We built Atlas for the modern era,” said John Fiedler, executive vice president and head of ad technology at Fox. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, traditional solutions have not served the buy-side or the sell-side well. In a world where context now matters more than ever, Atlas provides a new and precise level of insight and segmentation that will give buyers confidence when transacting with Fox.”

Atlas will initially launch across Fox News Media under two distinct products: Fox Navigator, which is focused on contextual alignment, and Fox Shield which is focused on brand suitability.

As part of the 2022-23 upfront, the Fox News Media Ad Sales team will offer Fox Shield to clients who commit to invest in FNM digital video.

“Atlas is another illustration of Fox’s commitment to providing solutions that deliver the necessary impact and outcomes for our ad partners,” said Jeff Collins, Executive Vice President of Ad Sales Fox News Media. “Contextual targeting will continue to grow in importance as 3rd party data targeting options continue to decline. We are excited to offer advertisers greater precision when placing their ads across the FNM portfolio.”

The product was announced at the company’s Content Drives Commerce Brand Partnership Summit on the Fox lot in Los Angeles.