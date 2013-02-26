Fox Broadcasting Launches Second-Screen Syndie Network

SAN FRANCISCO – Fox Broadcasting has launched a second-screen syndication network to push digital content to various IP platforms. Fox will leverage a digital architecture created by San Francisco-based Watchwith to deliver content, previously only available through the Fox Now app, to Shazam, Viggle, ConnecTV and NextGuide.



Hardie Tankersley, vice president of platforms and innovation for Fox Broadcasting said the Watchwith distribution allows Fox to keep control of rights and distribution beyond the TV environment, and will enable sync-to-broadcast service to smart TVs in addition to tablets, mobile devices and other second-screen applications.



Watchwith said it also handles similar services for NBC, USA Network Bravo and SyFy.