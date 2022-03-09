Former Unisys President/COO Eric Hutto Tapped to Lead Diversified

KENILWORTH, NJ—Diversified, a global provider of technology solutions, announced today the appointment of Eric Hutto as its new Chief Executive Officer. Hutto, who was most recently president and chief operating officer of Unisys, succeeds Diversified Founder Fred D’Alessandro, who has made the decision to transition from CEO to Executive Chairman.

Having built the global, billion-dollar company from the ground up, D’Alessandro says he will now focus his energy and attention on strategic relationships, mentoring talent, and supporting Diversified's new CEO.

“The past 29 years have been such a journey here at Diversified,” says D’Alessandro. “We have experienced tremendous growth and I am really excited to transition into this new role as Executive Chairman. Even though I am not going anywhere any time soon, I know the company is in good hands with Eric. With his experience, he will take the company to even greater heights and I look forward to contributing to that success.”

In addition to his more than 20 years of executive-level experience in IT services and consulting, Hutto’s background includes a strong list of household names, many of which he has led the charge in organizational transformation and exponential growth.

“Fred and the Diversified team have built such a strong foundation, and because of them, this company is positioned to do really big things,” adds Hutto. “As I step into this role, I can’t wait to dive in and take on the challenge of helping further our growth and capabilities. Diversified is already well respected in the industries that know us, but we’re ready to show the whole world what a truly valuable business partner we can be to meet any modern technology needs.”

To learn more about Eric, head to his bio on Diversified's leadership page and his LinkedIn page.