Former NBA TV Exec to Head Up IMT’s U.S. East Coast Sales



Ken Adelson, a former executive with NBA TV has been named vice president of Sales/East Coast for Integrated Media Technologies, a N. Hollywood, Calif.-based systems integrator.



An Emmy Award-winning sports television leader and innovator, Adelson brings over two decades of broadcasting and digital media experience to his new role with IMT. "IMT has made an incredible impact on the media and entertainment market with a deep expertise in digital file-based media technologies and their unique approach to seamless integration," remarked Adelson. "My background with sports production and broadcasting will help East Coast media and broadcast customers implement next generation technologies using IMT's unique solutions."



In his prior position as senior vice president of production operations and planning for NBA Entertainment, Adelson helped launch NBA TV in 1999, the first cable/satellite network created by a sports league. A pioneer of one of the nation's first all digital newsrooms, he was at the forefront of the design and development of the NBA's ground-breaking integrated digital media management and influential in the league's initial development of 3D Broadcasting.



"Ken comes to IMT with lots of experience in moving existing operations through technology transitions and restructuring," stated Bruce Lyon, CEO of IMT. "Ken really knows what it takes to design and deliver next generation media technology systems that drive new levels of production and workflow efficiency in top tier broadcast environments. That's what IMT is all about."



In 2008, Adelson launched the Oklahoma City Thunder's broadcasting department and digital media operations. As senior vice president and executive producer, he managed the daily operations for the NBA's newest franchise, overseeing high definition television and radio game broadcasts, and the organization's digital production facilities.



Before joining NBA Entertainment, Adelson worked for 10 years as a sports anchor, reporter, producer and writer at network television affiliates in Phoenix, AZ, Hartford, CT, Salt Lake City, UT and Wilmington, NC. He has also worked as a consultant for industry leading sports media organizations and is a sought after speaker for national conferences and advanced media forums.



