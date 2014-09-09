Former Harris Broadcast Chief Harris Morris Appointed CEO of T3Media

DENVER — T3Media announced today the appointment of Harris Morris as CEO.



Prior to joining T3 Media, Harris held several senior-leadership positions in the Broadcast Communications Division of the Harris Corp., including three years as the president and then CEO of the $500 million provider of TV technology. Prior to that, he was chief strategy officer of Thomson Learning (now Cengage Learning), an educational content, learning and services company where he was instrumental in expanding its software, custom, and digital solutions businesses. He began his career and became a partner at Bain and Co., where he provided strategic counsel and deal support to senior executives in the media, technology, and telecomm sectors. Morris holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from the University of Virginia.



“I was impressed from the outset with the T3Media team’s deep knowledge of video in all of its forms, and ability to think creatively about the creation, management, application and maintenance of metadata,” he said. “As the amount of content and the means of accessing it have become vastly broader and richer, content creators are encountering both opportunities and challenges to their business models, distribution channels, intellectual property rights and brand value. T3 has a deep understanding of the digital landscape and the needs of the content-owner community. Couple that understanding with a DNA for listening to our customers, our deep technology knowledge and nimble, cloud-based infrastructure; this affords us the opportunity to positively disrupt a marketplace currently characterized by people-intensive processes, legacy hardware and monolithic software.”



T3Media says that for over a decade, it has provided video content owners including Sony Pictures Entertainment, Fox International Channels, Fox Sports, Paramount Pictures, National Geographic and the NCAA with services and technologies.