FOR-A to introduce HVS-390HS production switcher at NAB Show

FOR-A will unveil the HVS-390HS, the latest in its line of compact, cost-effective switchers, at the 2012 NAB Show, April 16-19, in Las Vegas.

Available in 1M/E and 2M/E versions, the switcher includes 16 HD/SD-SDI inputs and eight outputs, which are expandable to 24 inputs and 13 outputs, with frame synchronizers for all inputs.

Built-in resizing engines on four inputs allow HD, SD and PC sources to be mixed within the same production. Four keyers per M/E are standard. The HVS-390HS includes two chromakeyers. All keyers have an independent 2D digital video effects channel and two 3D digital video effects (for background and keyer) for each M/E. The HVS-390HS includes 100 2D and 68 3D wipe patterns, in addition to standard cut, mix and wipe transitions on the M/E bus.