FOR-A shows video archive recorder at DAM conference

FOR-A showcased its LTR-100HS video archive recorder at Createasphere's Digital Asset Management Conference in New York City Sept. 22-23.

The recorder supports LTO-5 technology, the latest standard in long-term, high-capacity tape storage, to provide an effective archive system. The LTR-100HS uses FOR-A's media asset management platform, called Media Concierge, which creates a combination of LTO tape technology and FOR-A's baseband and MXF file technologies. This enables an easy transition for video content into a file-based storage system architecture.

The LTR-100HS makes file ingest workflow more efficient and reduces archive space requirements. Equipped with a high-quality MPEG-2 codec, the LTR-100HS includes an MXF wrapper/unwrapper, so MXF files (XDCAM HD/HD422/IMX) recorded to LTO-5 tape can be used directly by many NLE systems. LTO-5 tape cartridges can store about 50 hours of programming recorded at 50Mb/s.