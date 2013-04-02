For-A Rolls Out New MXF Clip Servers

CYPRESS, CALIF.— For-A has launched two new compact MXF clip servers, the MBP-120SX and MBP-125SX, for ingest, playback and playout applications.



Intended for file-based production workflows, the one RU servers can capture files from an external XDCAM drive or network drive, convert HD/SD-SDI signals to MXF files in real time and support eight channels of embedded audio (the MBP-125SX also supports for eight-channel AES audio). Both are equipped with HD/SD-SDI I/O and solid-state drive (240 or 480 GB), and are compatible with Sony XDCAM, XDCAM HD, XDCAM HD422, MPEG HD422, MPEG HD and MPEG IMX file formats.



MBPs can also be components of a user-constructed playout system that does not require a dedicated playout server. Material can be stored on a shared NAS unit, then specified MXF files can be transferred to multiple MBPs. Output follows the program playout system. MBPs can also be combined with another video server for more advanced configurations. Clips can seamlessly be added over the network, during video recording or playback.



In conjunction with the company’s MediaConcierge media management system, an MBP can be incorporated into a user-constructed clip server application, providing database-driven management of video clips and playout programs. Each ships with control software for standalone operation, and registered clips are recognizable by thumbnail display in the control software. Optional software offers remote control of the system and manages list-based clip playout.



The MBP-120SX features one HD/SD-SDI input and output, while the MBP-125SX has four outputs, two of which support time code display. In addition to the MBP-120SX’s support for SMPTE RP188 ANC time code, the MBP-125SX also adds support for ANC and LTC time code. A full range of interfaces on both models includes an 100Base-TX/1000Base-T Ethernet port for high-speed file transfer, USB ports for connecting an external XDCAM or keyboard and mouse, RS-422 for external control, GPI for remote control of playback, and a DVI-I computer display port for use of the included control software.



The clip servers will be available in June.



For-A will be at the 2013 NAB Show, which runs April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Booth C5116.



