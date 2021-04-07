For-A, Telemetrics Partner on House of Worship Package

CLIFTON & ALLENDALE, N.J.—For-A and Telemetrics have announced they are teaming up on a pre-configured package that has been specifically developed for the House of Worship market.

The package consists of Telemetrics’ RCCP-M model robotic camera control panel and the For-A HVS-100/110 production switcher, which can allow a single operator to manage several Telemetrics RoboEye 2 pan/tilt camera systems for multicamera live streaming and IMAG productions, the companies say.

The equipment is easy to be trained on and adds high production value to daily services, according to For-A and Telemetrics.