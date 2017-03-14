Fletcher Sports Adds Roster of GV Cameras, Replay Systems

MONTREAL—Grass Valley equipment is ready to take the field for Chicago-based Fletcher Sports, as the rental house has recently acquired LDX C86 cameras and K2 Dyno Replay systems for coverage of professional and college sports, entertainment and events.

The LDX C86 series of camera is a compact high frame rate camera that is an extension of the LDX 86 series. The C86 can offer live 1X standard-speed output as well as high-speed output. Fletcher uses the cameras for specialty cameras for hockey and basketball games where slo-mo footage is required.

The K2 Dyno Replay system features AnySpeed technology that provide smooth playback at any speed from zero to 200 percent. There is also a DynoZoom feature for pan/zoom functions that can be applied to high frame-rate cameras, including 3X 1080p, 6X and 4K UHD.

Fletcher recently deployed some of its new GV equipment for the NHL All-Star Game, including five cameras at ice level to capture slo-mo footage.