Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth Adds Former Mass Media Bureau Division Chief

WASHINGTON--Broadcast attorney Mark Lipp has joined Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth’s broadcast and media practice, the firm announced on CommLawBlog.

Lipp served as a division chief in the FCC’s Mass Media Bureau and has worked with several law firms, most recently Wiley Rein LLP, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was the co-chair of the Federal Communications Bar Association’s Mass Media Practice Committee and is a member of both the American Bar Association and the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers.

“He brings a depth and knowledge of FCC broadcast spectrum policy and rules that has always placed him at the cutting-edge of initiatives to reshape the country’s broadcasting industry and federal policies,” said Fletcher Heald & Hildreth Co-Managing Member Frank Montero.

Lipp has represented broadcast stations in a variety of FCC issues including enforcement, renewals, auctions, litigation and transactions, according to the announcement. He also advises industry groups, associations and regulatory committees in FCC proceedings.

He has received the Extraordinary Service Award from the Multicultural Media, Telecom and Internet Council and has been listed among the Best Lawyers in America directory for communications law from 2010–2018.

This article originally appeared on Radio World.