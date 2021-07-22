Fios TV App Expands to Apple TV, Fire TV

NEW YORK—Verizon has announced that it’s Fios TV app is now available on Apple TV and Fire TV.

That will allow customers to access Fios TV content on multiple TVs in the home without having to pay for additional boxes. Users will still, however, need one Fios TV box.

The move was part of the July 22 launch of new Mix & Match on Fios plans that Verizon said would give customers more value and stronger connections with Whole-Home Wi-Fi..

The Mix & Match plans include:

· Whole-Home Wi-Fi to boost signals to improve in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

· Upload speeds up to 25x faster than cable.

· Fios TV app available on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD or Amazon Fire TV, which allows users to watch TV on your favorite devices with only one Fios TV box necessary

· New Fios TV plans come with the Fios TV One box and voice remote included at no additional charge