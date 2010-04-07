Find a Product Worthy of a STAR Award at the NAB Show? Tweet it!



Help TV Technology find the best of the best technology at the NAB Show.



Each year, our writers, editors and engineers comb the exhibit halls of Las Vegas looking for candidates for the STAR Awards (Superior Technology Award Recipient), but this year, we’d like your help. You know what new gear would have helped solve that ticklish problem in the studio, or the new product that makes you want to beg the bean-counters upstairs for a few extra grand. Tell us what you see that rocks your boat: Send out a tweet with the hashtag #TVTSTAR and we’ll consider it a nomination for a 2010 STAR Award. Follow us on Twitter at TVTechnology.



New products only, please, and it’s not a popularity contest. The most-tweeted products aren’t guaranteed a STAR, by any means, but they’ll get our attention.

2010 marks the 10th anniversary of TV Technology's STAR Awards. This year's recipients will join a long list of previous, prestigious winners.

