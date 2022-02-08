Final Pixel Opens Virtual Production Lab

NEW YORK CITY—Virtual production studio Final Pixel has opened a virtual production lab here to test and push the boundaries of the latest virtual production technology as well as train the video community on virtual production.

The lab is vendor-agnostic and provides a place for Final Pixel to build on its knowledge and on-set experience in virtual production workflow, technology and practices.

“This lab is vital for Final Pixel to continue to push the boundaries on all the latest developments in virtual production,” said Jim Rider, virtual production supervisor at Final Pixel.

“Virtual production technology and techniques are constantly evolving, so having this space in the heart of one of the most creative cities in the world enables us to build virtual sets while attracting and bringing in talent from the VFX and production community to help us continue to make magic happen through virtual production," he continued.

Together with the lab, the company will run the Final Pixel Academy , a dedicated training and development arm. It will host several training days and workshops this month, including “ Introduction to Virtual Production ” and “ Virtual Production for Producers .”