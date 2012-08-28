FIMS to Receive Judges’ Prize at IBC2012

AMSTERDAM—The Framework for Interoperable Media Services (FIMS) will be awarded the Judges’ Prize at IBC2012. The project is a joint initiative between the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Recently FIMS celebrated both the publication of version 1.0 of its specification and its first large-scale implementation by Bloomberg Television.



With the broadcast industry moving towards file-based file exchange and production infrastructures, there was a pressing need for industry standardization on the way that core metadata should be stored and presented. The real benefits of file-based technology can only be realized if there is a seamless interface between the installations of different producers and broadcasters, and between the products of different vendors.



AMWA and EBU recognized not only the need for this agreement, but that it could not be imposed: it had to be agreed upon. Under the FIMS initiative, they brought together virtually all of the manufacturers in the segment, together with a large number of broadcasters from around the world. It is this collaboration to achieve a necessary goal quickly and efficiently that IBC has chosen to mark.



“IBC values sharing knowledge above all else, and in developing practical standards so quickly, the FIMS partners had to share their knowledge if the resulting standards were going to be robust enough to be useful globally,” said Michael Lumley, chairman of the IBC Innovation Awards. “It is right that we celebrate broad collaboration across the industry, and I am delighted that we can honour EBU and AMWA for their efforts in driving the FIMS project, and Bloomberg on behalf of all the partners, as the pioneering implementer of the standard.”



