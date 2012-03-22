FFV offers straight-to-Avid workflow for sideKick recorders

In a move that will deliver powerful new efficiencies for its rapidly growing base of Avid customers, Fast Forward Video (FFV) announced native Avid DNxHD support for its multiformat, straight-to-edit digital video recorders (DVRs), the sideKick HD and sideKick HD Studio. By recording video directly in the Avid DNxHD format, the sideKick HD systems enable the seamless movement of high-quality video content into Avid editing workflows.

The sideKick HD is a multiformat, camera-mountable DVR, and the sideKick HD Studio is a rack-mountable version for use in base stations and studios. As true straight-to-edit DVRs, the systems record to off-the-shelf, hot-swappable 2.5in SSD drives in the user's choice of native Avid DNxHD or ProRes for Apple. Bringing files into the Avid environment is a simple matter of moving the disk from the sideKick HD to the computer; no time-consuming ingest or transcoding operations are required.