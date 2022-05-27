FETV Hits 50M Sub Mark
By George Winslow published
The milestone comes after the launch of the channel on a large cable operator
SOUTH BEND, Ind.—FETV (Family Entertainment Television) has announced that it has launched in nearly 11 million households with the nation's largest cable TV provider.
The launch on Comcast boosts the service to over 50 million subs.
"We are thrilled to expand our distribution above 50 million subscribers, bringing our family-friendly content to millions more households," said Cara Conte, senior vice president of affiliate sales. "FETV entertains our audience with quality TV shows and movies, and we are excited to reach more viewers with our slate of beloved programming."
FETV's lineup features popular television series such as "Perry Mason," "Emergency!," "Leave It to Beaver," and "Rawhide," as well as films.
FETV, citing Nielsen, also reported that its L+3 (live plus 3 days) coverage ratings in the 25-54 demographic increased 42% season-to-date in Total Day compared to the 2020-21 season.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.