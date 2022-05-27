FETV Hits 50M Sub Mark

SOUTH BEND, Ind.—FETV (Family Entertainment Television) has announced that it has launched in nearly 11 million households with the nation's largest cable TV provider.

The launch on Comcast boosts the service to over 50 million subs.

"We are thrilled to expand our distribution above 50 million subscribers, bringing our family-friendly content to millions more households," said Cara Conte, senior vice president of affiliate sales. "FETV entertains our audience with quality TV shows and movies, and we are excited to reach more viewers with our slate of beloved programming."

FETV's lineup features popular television series such as "Perry Mason," "Emergency!," "Leave It to Beaver," and "Rawhide," as well as films.

FETV, citing Nielsen, also reported that its L+3 (live plus 3 days) coverage ratings in the 25-54 demographic increased 42% season-to-date in Total Day compared to the 2020-21 season.