FCC Taps Monteith as Wireline Bureau Chief

WASHINGTON—Kris Anne Monteith can remove “acting” from her title, as FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has announced that Monteith has been appointed as chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.

The Wireline Competition Bureau is tasked with helping to close the digital divide by encouraging investment in broadband infrastructure. The Bureau works to protect consumers, foster competition and ensure access to broadband and voice services. Its programs help provide access to affordable communications for schools, libraries, health care providers and rural and low-income consumers.

Monteith has spent 20 years with the FCC. She has served as acting chief of the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, as well as chief of the Enforcement Bureau. She also was previously a deputy chief in the Wireline Competition Bureau, the Media Bureau and the policy division of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

“The FCC has a vital role to play in clearing the way for broadband investment across America and in helping spur deployment where it lags behind,” Chairman Pai said in the Commission’s official release. “I am grateful Kris has agreed to continue to lead our talented team of dedicated professionals in furthering these important goals.”