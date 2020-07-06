FCC Taps Ashley Boizelle as Acting General Counsel

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has announced that Ashley Boizelle will take on the role of acting general counsel while Thomas M. Johnson Jr. is on paternity leave from July 13-Sept. 4.

Boizelle has been with the FCC since 2017, when she joined as the deputy general counsel for Administrative Law. She has been serving as deputy general counsel for Litigation since last year. She is a graduate of Yale Law School and prior to joining the commission worked at the D.C. office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

“I thank Ashley for her willingness to take on this added responsibility and I am profoundly confident she will step up and succeed—as she always does,” said Pai. “Over the last few years, she has become a highly trusted counsel for the agency on both administrative law and litigation matters.”

Johnson echoed Chairman Pai’s praise, saying he was confident Boizelle will provide excellent leadership to the office while he is on leave.