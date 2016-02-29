FCC Senior Electrical Engineer Joins DC Telecom Law Firm

This story first appeared on TV Tech's sister publication Radio World.

WASHINGTON—Communications law firm Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis LLP has added Michael T. Mullinix as its new technology policy adviser.

Mullinix previously served as a senior electrical engineer for the Federal Communications Commission's International Bureau for 14 years. While there, he was named winner of the FCC's Excellence in Engineering Award for outstanding engineering contributions to the commission four times.

