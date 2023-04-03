FCC: More Than 17 Million Households Enrolled in Affordable Connectivity Program

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The Federal Communications Commission has announced a series of enhancements to the online consumer application system for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) that the agency said will make it easier for eligible consumers to apply and enroll in the program.

The ACP already provides 17 million households with more affordable internet connections.

The program, authorized and funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

“As of today, seventeen million households have enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program,” said FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “But we aren’t stopping there. We continue to look for ways to reach more people who could benefit from its support. Our application enhancements roll-out is part of our ongoing work to improve the consumer experience with the program, so even more families can get the support they need to get online and stay online.”

The enhancements are designed to reduce the time it takes to enroll by providing clear instructions, to decrease steps and to simplify language while continuing to protect against waste, fraud and abuse and guarding the integrity of the program.

The FCC also said it is looking to continue to make improvements to ensure that all qualifying consumers can easily access the program.