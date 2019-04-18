FCC Media Bureau Promotes Saurer, Adds Another

WASHINGTON—A pair of staff moves were announced on Thursday for the FCC Media Bureau with the promotion of Holly Saurer and the hiring of Paul Jackson.

Saurer will now serve as the deputy bureau chief. She has previously held the positions of associate bureau chief, senior legal adviser to the bureau chief and attorney-adviser to the policy division within the Media Bureau. She also was an advisor to then-FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and acting advisor to Mignon Clyburn and Jessica Rosenworcel.

Jackson returns to the FCC in the role of associate bureau chief. He was most recently a professional staff member at the Energy and Commerce Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. His previous stint at the FCC was for six years, working as acting director and deputy director of the Office of Legislative Affairs and special assistant to FCC Chairman Michael K. Powell.

“I am excited that these two experienced and talented individuals will be part of the front office team,” said Carey. “The Bureau has relied on Holly’s breadth of knowledge for many years, and Paul’s significant private sector and Hill experience will provide a unique perspective. The decades of expertise they each bring to their roles will be invaluable to the work of the Bureau.”