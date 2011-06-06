FCC Hires New CIO

WASHINGTON: The FCC announced Robert Naylor as the new chief information officer, “a hire that will keep the FCC agile, responsive and effective in the high-tech space it serves,” the commission said.



Naylor will, the agency said, “implement a tech-forward strategy to cut costs, equip workers with effective tools, and shift the commission’s IT trajectory towards more sustainable and secure cloud-based solutions.” Naylor will step into the commission’s ongoing effort to recast itself on the Internet and to promote cloud-hosting among federal agencies. The FCC’s own new site is said to be hosted in a “secure cloud environment.”



Naylor previously served as CIOfor the United States Small Business Administration. He has recently served on two committees within the Federal Executive CIO Council, and was a member of two White House workgroups within the Office of Science and Technology Policy.



In 1999, Naylor started an international professional services small business, servicing the human capital management industry. In this capacity, his company served many of the Fortune 100 businesses in Hong Kong, Singapore, England, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, and Australia, as well as 30 States in the USA.