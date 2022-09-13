FCC Renews & Expands Partnership With European Counterparts

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Federal Communications Commission has announced that it is renewing and expanding its work with its European counterparts and that it has signed an updated Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC).

The MOU, which was signed by FCC chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Sept. 12 includes plans for information sharing and cooperation as well as a new focus on combating unwanted robocalls and plans to work together on the promotion of next-generation communications for 5G, 6G and beyond.

It builds on previous MOUs between the FCC and BEREC from March 2012 and July 2018.

“Our broadband and communications technology goals will be better achieved by working collaboratively with our partners and informed by lessons learned around the world,” said Rosenworcel. “Today’s Memorandum of Understanding reflects this spirit as the United States and Europe prepare for the next generation of telecommunications. I look forward to working closely with my European counterparts for the good of consumers, the economy, and our shared future.”

The MOU outlines how the FCC and BEREC will engage in regular information exchanges, including the sharing of the technical skill sets and best practices, and conduct bilateral meetings, seminars, and workshops to facilitate actions in their respective home countries around topics of mutual interest, the FCC said.

Those topics of mutual interest include: