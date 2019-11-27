FCC Chief Engineer Julius Knapp Retiring

WASHINGTON—The FCC’s chief of the Office of Engineering & Technology, Julius Knapp, has announced his retirement after more than 45 years with the FCC, more than a dozen of which were in his current role. He will officially retire on Jan. 3, 2020.

Julius Knapp

“I thank Chairman Pai and all the past chairman and commissioners for whom I have had the privilege to serve,” said Knapp in a blog post. “Most of all, I am grateful for having had the opportunity to work with the fantastic staff in the Office of Engineering & Technology and the other bureaus and offices throughout the commission.”

Knapp said that he has been considering retirement for several years, but said that he has confidence in the team of engineers, attorneys and professionals in his office that can take on the many projects the Office of Engineering & Technology are running.

“Julie Knapp is an FCC institution, and I will miss him for his expertise, his leadership, and his friendship,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement. “He’s delivered incalculable value for American consumers over the years.”

Examples of his work, per Pai, include the FCC’s spectrum efforts and modernizing and streamlining the commission’s equipment authorization process.

Other FCC Commissioners chimed in their praise for Knapp. Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said:

“Julie is truly one of the FCC’s heroes, and has been a role model for me and countless other FCC employees. He is the gold standard for civil servants, providing multiple administrations with the benefit of his tremendous intellect, knowledge and experience. My staff and I wish him and his family all the best.”

Commissioner Michael O’Rielly also said:

“It is with bittersweet feelings that I offer my sincerest congratulations and tip my hat to Julie Knapp on his upcoming retirement. For the institution, the FCC faces a monumental loss.”

Knapp says that he plans to spend time with his family and enjoy his “golden years” with his wife Debi.