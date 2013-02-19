FCC Chairman to Participate in Q&A at NAB Show

WASHINGTON— Federal Communications Commission Chairman Julius Genachowski will participate in a question-and-answer session at the 2013 NAB Show in Las Vegas.



NAB Joint Board Chair Paul Karpowicz, president of Meredith Corporation—Local Media Group, will host the session with Genachowski on April 10 at 9 a.m.



“NAB looks forward to hosting Chairman Genachowski at the NAB Show once again to hear his views on current and future communications issues before the Commission,” said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. “This session is sure to be informative for radio and TV broadcasters and an excellent opportunity to learn about the regulatory issues shaping our industry.”



Genachowski was sworn in as FCC chairman in June 2009 after spending a decade in the technology industry. He co-founded LaunchBox Digital and Rock Creek Ventures, where he served as managing director, and he was a special advisor at General Atlantic. From 1997-2005, Genachowski was a senior executive at IAC/InterActiveCorp, where he served as chief of business operations and general counsel.



Genachowski, who has a J.D. from Harvard Law School, was also employed by the FCC in the 1990s, working as chief counsel to FCC Chairman Reed Hundt and special counsel to then-FCC General Counsel William Kennard, who went on to serve as FCC Chairman. Genachowski also served as a law clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit and for Justices William Brennan and David Souter at the U.S. Supreme Court.







