FCC Beefs Up Enforcement Bureau

WASHINGTON—Katherine Winfree is now chief of the Federal Communications Commission Enforcement Bureau. She joins the commission from nearby Maryland, where she was chief deputy attorney general for the state. As such, Winfree was the second highest law enforcement officer in the Old Line State.

Acting Chief of the Enforcement Bureau Travis LeBlanc calls Winfree “a seasoned prosecutor, proven manager and dynamic leader,” whose skills will further help the bureau to “aggressively enforce the communications laws and combat fraud, waste and abuse in a manner that is tough, fair and efficient.”

Winfree is a nationally recognized leader in the area of prosecution and law enforcement, according to the commission. She supervised the 32 divisions of the Maryland AG’s Office; Last year, she successfully represented the state before the U.S. Supreme Court in Maryland v. King, in which the Court upheld the constitutionality of the Maryland DNA Collection Act.

Previously, Winfree was a federal and state prosecutor for nearly two decades, trying high-profile cases including federal public corruption cases and the prosecution of the Beltway snipers.