FCC Announces Economics & Engineering Awards

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission today announced the winners of the Excellence in Economic Analysis and Excellence in Engineering Analysis Awards. These awards are intended to recognize commission staff for outstanding economic analysis, and engineering, scientific or technical contributions that they have performed in the course of their work at the commission.



Chairman Tom Wheeler made the announcement at the October ’s open meeting and commended the winners.



“The FCC is lucky to have such talented, dedicated staff. Today’s awards for economic and engineering analysis recognize outstanding work which exemplifies what I see each day. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to all the FCC staff.”



Eugene Kiselev of the Media Bureau and Katherine LoPiccalo of the FCC’s Office of Strategic Planning share the 2016 Excellence in Economic Analysis Award for economic analysis of the Charter/Time Warner Cable/Bright House merger application.



Kamran Etemad of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and Robert Pavlak and Navid Golshahi of the Office of Engineering and Technology are the winners of the commission’s 2016 Excellence in Engineering Award for their work on the technical issues for the Citizens Band Radio Service in the 3,550 – 3,700 MHz band.