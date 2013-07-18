Fastone Signs Broadcast Services Contract With Ericsson

OSLO, NORWAY—Fatstone Media has signed a four-year contract with Ericsson for consultancy and playout managed services required to launch Fatstone’s outdoor action sports TV channel. The Fatstone channel will be dedicated to lifestyle sports such as snowboarding, kitesurfing, rock climbing and so forth. Fatstone will initially be transmitted to the Nordic countries, with plans to expand transmission to the rest of Europe and the United States.



Under the terms of the contract, Ericsson will provide playout of content delivered by Fatstone in the form of digital video files to Ericsson’s broadcast services facilities. The workflow is entirely tapeless and the system provided by Ericsson is fully redundant.

