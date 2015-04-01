Faroudja F1 Platform to Debut at 2015 NAB Show

LOS ALTOS, CALIF. – Faroudja Enterprises will premiere its F1 Video Bitrate Reduce platform, which reduces bandwidth while preserving quality, at the 2015 NAB Show.

The encoder-independent F1 can reduce video bitrate up to 50 percent, increasing the perceived quality of video using the same bitrate or a combination of increased video quality and lower bitrate, all in real-time. F1 is fully scalable, offering the choice of speed versus processing conservation.

Faroudja will also reveal image quality improvement technologies that can be added to F1 processing or used as stand-alone workflows.

The NAB show demonstration will include: video streamed to Android devices and set-top boxes to show difference between mobile and home playback applications; split-screen display with conventional encoded stream and F1; introduction of new image quality restoration technology.

The 2015 NAB Show will run from April 11-16 in Las Vegas.