Fabric, Xytech Systems to Merge

LOS ANGELES—Xytech Systems, a provider of media resource management software, has announced a merger with Fabric, a developer of media supply chain and metadata management solutions. The name of the new company will be announced at a later date and will be led by Fabric CEO, Rob Delf. Xytech’s current CEO, John O’Connor will become Chief Operating Officer.

The two companies are targeting the expanding market for data-based media resource management and supply chain-based media production with Xytech known for its comprehensive media resource management solutions including asset management, localization, formatting, packaging and transmission services and Fabric’s metadata and supply chain management tools.

By integrating their technologies and expertise, the new entity “will deliver innovation and efficiencies to media organizations in producing, managing, and distributing their content,” the company said.

Rob Delf (Image credit: Fabric)

“To me, that is a really big opportunity to move the needle forward and be more technology-focused so the architects of the supply chains are saying Xytech will work for us for the future, while at the same time preserving this very specific functionality that the industry’s relied on for 30 years,” Delf told TV Tech sister brand TVBEurope. “That’s the purpose of the merger.”

The two companies expect the merger to deliver substantial customer value by reducing time spent on media management tasks. The combined solution will feature greater automation and data handling, allowing organizations to quickly access and manage their data and resources with minimal manual intervention. This efficiency translates into faster decision-making and a more agile response to market demands, according to the company.

“Fabric’s award-winning media supply chain and metadata management solutions complement Xytech Systems’ powerful resource management tools perfectly,” said John O’Connor, CEO of Xytech Systems. “Together, we’ll provide our customers with powerful tools that simplify their workflows and accelerate their business processes.”

Private equity firm Banneker Partners, which specializes in investing in resource management and supply chain management tools, acquired Xytech in 2021.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We are excited about the transformative merger between Xytech and Fabric, a partnership poised to redefine the standards in media resource and data management,” said Kenneth Frank, Partner at Banneker Partners. “By uniting their strengths, we are merging mission-critical technologies with the industry’s leading management team to pave the way for the innovation that Xytech and Fabric customers need for the future. This isn’t just about combining companies; it’s about creating an exceptional, data-driven, and future-focused media and entertainment platform.”