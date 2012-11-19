Eyeheight debuts LE-2M-K legalizer

Eyeheight has introduced the LE-2M-K legalizer, which incorporates real-time loudness correction to ensure full conformity with industry-standard video and audio signal levels.

The unit auto-detects incoming SDI or HD-SDI video at 1080i/50/59.94, 720p/50/59.84, 625/50 or 525/59.94 and applies the appropriate legalizing format. It then ensures that incoming signal video is held within user-selected color-space parameters: RGB, YUV, composite (PAL or NTSC) or RGB-and-composite combined. Legalization can be performed to conform with EBU-R 2003 standard SDI settings and 7.5 IRE or 0 IRE Pedestal. Six user memores and common presets are provided.

Additional features include Eyeheight's clobberRing automatic luma overshoot and undershoot suppression together with luma and chroma gain, black level adjustment, hue rotation, adjustable clipping levels and soft-clipping-knee levels. An out-of-gamut indication feed displays overshoot or undershoot severity and shows the user where on the picture any signal correction is being performed.